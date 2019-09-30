Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Tomorrow will start off with scattered thunderstorms across the eastern plains. Eventually, heavy rain bands will set up later that night from Otero to Harding Counties. A large area will receive 2-4″ of rain and locally, up to 6″. River and flash flooding will be a concern on Tuesday. Ultimately, the metro will get very little rain. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday.

The state is expected to dry out until scattered showers advance on Friday. It appears these showers will wrap up before the balloons launch on Saturday morning.