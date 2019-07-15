Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Don’t lose hope if you didn’t pick up rain tonight. Models are showing additional rain chances just after sunset. Thunderstorms will decay, but there will still be the possibility of light rain between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Monday and Tuesday look slightly more promising for valley thunderstorms as we throw in some stronger winds aloft.

The forecast confidence is growing that Wednesday through Friday will be atypically dry in central New Mexico while the Gila remains active. One of those dry days could finally push the Sunport past the triple digit mark. The gates will reopen for moisture this upcoming weekend.