Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Unseasonably warm conditions will continue through Thursday. Sunny skies will continue into Wednesday. The ridge will secure calm and comfortable conditions.

A low will will drag moisture into the state as it crosses the area on Thursday. Morning and afternoon showers will be most likely south of I-40, but it looks like Albuquerque should get quick bath. Cold air arrives too late. It’ll get colder, but not much snow will fall in the northern mountains on Friday. The peaks of the Gila will get an inch or two. We’re calling for a dusting in the northern mountains, but locally and inch may be possible. Wind should be widespread on Friday. Next weekend will be much colder.