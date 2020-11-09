Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

High terrain snow will fill into lower elevations through Monday morning. Upslope will result in several inches of snow for Chama, Durango, and Gallup, but minimal accumulations are expected elsewhere. We’ll get a couple of showers in Albuquerque. We may see some snow stick to the grass in the Heights and Santa Fe.

Dry and cold air remains in place on Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the upcoming weekend. Saturday’s winds appear strong in New Mexico, while a storm plows into Colorado.

