Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Tonight’s cold front will reach the Rio Grande Valley by 9 pm bringing strong and potentially damaging winds. Gusts may reach 55 mph in East Albuquerque after midnight. Winds will die down Monday afternoon in the metro, while the breeze continues across the plains. Precipitation looks very light across the eastern slopes. Raton Pass may get a drizzle mix, but it won’t get down to freezing.

Temperatures will be significantly cooler, but a warmup is expected through Wednesday. A backdoor front Wednesday night will keep temperatures seasonable into the weekend.