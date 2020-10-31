Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Cozy Halloween, cooler on Sunday

Halloween will be a comfortable day across the state. By the evening, a cold front will inch into northern New Mexico. The front drops farther on Sunday and cools the state down, most noticeably in Eastern New Mexico. Sunday morning will be breezy in Albuquerque as cooler air pushes into the canyon.

Although there is a moisture increase on Monday, we won’t expect much from the next Pacific trough. Monday and Tuesday will bring a few mountain showers. Temperatures will be slightly warmer. The rest of the forecast is dry and mild.

