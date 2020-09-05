Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Mountain thunderstorms possible through Labor Day





NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All models are in agreement that the cold front will arrive Tuesday morning in Eastern New Mexico. The low will not fully detach from the jet stream so the storm will only last one day. However, snow will fall across the Northeast Highlands. Accumulating snow is likely across Raton and Bobcat Passes. Thunderstorms are likely over southern zones and any precipitation that forms over the Rio Grande Valley.

Winds will be strong by Tuesday afternoon in Albuquerque. Steady north winds on Wednesday will continue the cooling trend. Temperatures will slowly recover on Thursday and Friday.

