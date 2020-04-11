Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Few showers will push into Western New Mexico today due to the upper level low. The weather gets harsher starting tomorrow. Strong southwest winds will stretch across the state on Sunday ahead of the cold fronts. Monday and Tuesday will be much colder as a result.

There will be pockets of 1-3″ of snow on Monday afternoon depending on where exactly the surface boundary sets up. Most areas above 7,000′ should get at least a dusting. It’ll be too warm in Albuquerque for snow. Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest point of the forecast. The metro may get a frost advisory.