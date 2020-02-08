Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Today will be the nicest day of the week. Plenty of places in southern New Mexico will hit 70 degrees. Unlike Sunday, today will be nothing but blue skies. Another backdoor cold front will make Sunday morning extra chilly in northeast New Mexico.

The closed low brings moisture on Monday. It’s possible to see a couple of bands form, but the precipitation should be mainly light. Albuquerque should get some snow before it quickly changes over to a mix after sunrise. Few places will actually see the wet snow stick because of how warm the weekend will turn out. Snow on Tuesday will also start in the morning. A strong backdoor cold front will provide colder temperatures for snow to accumulate. There will be widespread travel impacts in northern New Mexico.