Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

High temperatures will be well above average today and Sunday across the region. We’ll see some thin clouds try to push down from the north, but overall, it’ll be blue skies for the weekend.

Monday’s cold front is trending slightly later, around 10 pm. This might help mix some snow into the showers, especially on the tail end. Accumulations are still only expected 7,000’+. The Sandia Foothills will favored for a dusting by Tuesday morning. Snow totals will be 3-6″ for the high country. Colorado San Juans will double those projections. Winds will be strong ahead of the front on Monday. Calmer and significantly colder conditions follow on Tuesday. Temperatures won’t recover until Friday.