Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Increasing pressure this weekend will help temperatures soar into the 50s and 60s across the state. Overnight lows will be seasonably cold. Skies should be mostly sunny today, while tomorrow will bring a layer of thin, high clouds.

The Pacific front will hit Monday morning. This will give Albuquerque a small window of opportunity for snow. However, almost all the precipitation will fall above 7,000′. It’ll be colder and windier after the front. The next system on Wednesday still has a lot of uncertainty.