Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

High pressure will keep the skies clear today. Southerly flow on Sunday and Monday will help temperatures stay above average until the first of several waves push into the state on Christmas Eve.

Showers are still on track to spread over the western two-thirds of New Mexico on Christmas Eve. The snow elevation will be above 7,000′ for the majority of the precipitation. The snow line will drift down to 6,000′. Snow will be scattered in the mountains by the time this happens on Christmas morning. The next wave hits on Friday which looks like a similar, weak storm.