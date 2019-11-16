Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

A slow and steady westerly flow over the Rockies is producing another round of wave clouds. Many places will be mild and cloudy today. The backdoor cold front slides down while we are asleep tonight. We’re expecting very little precipitation at Raton Pass. It will be cooler east of the Divide tomorrow followed by warmer conditions on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances start late Tuesday night in western New Mexico. Moderate rain will sweep through Wednesday through Friday. The snow elevation will start out relatively high. Any significant travel impacts will be above 7,000′.

