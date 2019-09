We will likely see a few severe warned storms in eastern New Mexico this weekend as the jet stream migrates south. Winds will be elevated across the state, and a few places will squeak into advisory thresholds. Temperatures will be on the warmer side for the majority of the week ahead.

Rain looks unlikely in Albuquerque as the moisture stays locked east of the central mountains. Thursday night or Friday we should see the showers finally make a shift into the I-25 corridor.