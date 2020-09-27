Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Summer-like conditions continue on Sunday

Red flag warnings will be hoisted again on Sunday with winds picking up. Winds will gain strength Sunday night and Monday morning as the cold front dives southwest. Precipitation looks to be very light, but snow is still in the discussion for areas above 6,000′ and Raton Pass before sunrise.

The Rio Grande Valley will be on the dry side of this storm. The state will encounter a major cooldown starting Monday. Temperatures will gradually increase through the following weekend. Drought conditions will worsen.

