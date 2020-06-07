Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Fire weather kicks back into gear

Thunderstorms and strong winds will dissipate after sunset tonight. Tomorrow will bring similar conditions minus the wet weather. Red flag warnings will be hoisted for most of the state on Sunday and Monday.

A change in flow brings a refreshing day of below average temperatures on Tuesday. A warming trend will follow into the weekend. Thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday, Friday, and especially Saturday.

