Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Metro thunderstorms are looking less likely this evening. If Albuquerque gets a shower, it won’t last long. Most of the mountains will continue to pick up rain through midnight. Tomorrow’s showers will be primarily in the high country. Chances for valley rain will be higher on Monday.

The midweek forecast is drier overall with some exceptions in the northern mountains. The next big change in the pattern is Friday’s cold front. Depending on the timing, this will likely be a setup for severe thunderstorms and, at the very least, rain for Central New Mexico.