Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Above average temperatures will continue through Monday. Westerly flow will give the central mountain chain a persistent breeze. A backdoor cold front will drop late Monday providing some upslope snow in the Sangres. Pockets of mix or light snow are possible elsewhere in northeast New Mexico.

The northeast flow continues and forces temperatures colder into Thursday. Gap winds will be strong Thursday morning along with a good chance of light snow in Albuquerque. Valley snow will quickly shift to mix before clearing out in the afternoon. Accumulations will be primarily in the east mountains. Models are hinting an even stronger system on Saturday. I expect this will change, but it’s probable that the perfect weekend streak will come to an end.