Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

High pressure continues to cruise through New Mexico on Sunday. West coast moisture finally finds its way here in the form of high clouds tomorrow afternoon which will chop down temperatures by a few degrees. Winds will yet again be elevated across the eastern high terrain.

Monday’s front will bring snow across the northern mountains. I-40 near Grants will get 1-3″ of snow during Monday. I-25 and I-40 near Moriarty will get 1-3″ of snow Monday night. Peak snowfall totals should be below six inches. Dry air behind the front sets the stage for the next storm on Wednesday. We’ll be starting off with extremely dry air, so few areas north of I-40 will receive any substantial precipitation. Southeast New Mexico should see a sharp contrast in Gulf Moisture, so we’ll watch for possible moderate rain and snow near the Texas corner.

