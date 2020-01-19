Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

High pressure will slowly exit the state by Monday. You’ll notice increasing clouds over the next two days. The highest peaks will squeeze some spot showers out on Monday as moisture deepens.

Moisture profiles look great on Tuesday. Rain and snow will be widespread by the evening. The hardest hit area will be the Continental Divide and San Juans. Accumulations will be 1-3″ above 7,000′ and 3-6″ above 9,000′. The wind will be persistent on Wednesday as the cold air rushes from the northwest. This will support additional scattered snow showers over the western and northern mountains. The skies clear on Thursday and dry air prevails into the following weekend.