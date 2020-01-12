Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Several short waves will fling through the central Rockies between now and Tuesday. Ultimately, this means light accumulations in the northern mountains and steady wind across the state. Monday will feature the strongest winds and probably some advisories out east.

A longer wave will drift through New Mexico on Thursday and brings a much more challenging forecast. We know the snow elevation will initially start high around 9,000′. It’s not clear how far the arctic front will dig west and how much moist air will carry north. Nearly the entire state will get some precipitation. Winter weather impacts will mainly be above 6,000′.