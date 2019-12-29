Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Starting north, snow showers will fade out by midnight. Accumulations will continue in southern mountains through 5 AM. Roads will be slippery past sunrise in various spots that received snow with temperatures well below freezing. Get ready for some brutal wind chills.

Monday and Tuesday will be routine winter days across the region. Another low takes shape on the first and tracks south of New Mexico. At the very least, we are expecting western and northern mountain snow and effects from a backdoor cold front. Storm impacts should be relatively low.