The northern mountains are expected to get snow through tomorrow afternoon. Area farther north have a better chance at nonstop snow. Winds will get harsher throughout Sunday. The backdoor cold front should help cancel out some of the surface winds by Monday, but strong upper level currents ultimately mean we’re in store for another breezy day.

The winds stop and skies clear on Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly trend warmer into the upcoming weekend with no other impacts anticipated.