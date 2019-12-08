Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - UNM Men's Basketball will hit the road to play Wyoming on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Lobos come into their game with the Cowboys with an 8-2 overall record and 1-0 conference record.

"My biggest concern with Wyoming is just our tight turnaround. They are at home tonight, they are going to be at home again this afternoon. We obviously played tonight and we have to travel. It's an afternoon game, it's three games in seven days. I thought Boise had more burst than us, especially at the start of the game, and we just got to find a way to rally our energy to get through one last game through this stretch and hopefully kick back for a few days and get some rest," said UNM Men's Basketball Coach, Paul Weir.