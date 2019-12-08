Rain will start tonight in western New Mexico. This system will feature relatively high snow elevations, so travel impacts will be above 8,000′. Precipitation will be heaviest overnight and tomorrow morning before the moisture slowly slides down into southern New Mexico on Monday.
Tuesday morning’s cold front may be able to bring snow showers to southeast New Mexico before quickly switching over to snow. Meanwhile, high pressure will push into New Mexico clearing the skies out in Albuquerque. All signs point to warmer temperatures and sunnier skies next weekend.
Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast
Rain on the way for Albuquerque
