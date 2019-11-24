Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

High pressure tonight and tomorrow will keep the skies clear. Temperatures will be comfortable into Monday. A cold front swings through the central Rockies Monday night. This will go far enough south to give the western and northern mountains one or two inches of snow by sunrise Tuesday. Flurries will be possible down to 6,000′.

Wednesday’s storm will spread precipitation from south to north starting in the afternoon. Most places will start off with snow right away. Mixed precipitation in Albuquerque will transition to snow after sunset. Warm air will get wedged into the atmosphere Wednesday night creating an opportunity for freezing rain. There will likely be a small area of moderate ice accumulation in southeast New Mexico. Adjustments to the forecast are expected. For now, a good takeaway from the forecast is that you should expect poor travel conditions by Thanksgiving morning. Another storm will hit the state on Friday with higher snow elevations.