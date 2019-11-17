Tonight’s cold front will bring little to no precipitation near Raton Pass. Winds will produce a bothersome wind chill tomorrow morning in eastern New Mexico. After sunrise, there won’t be anything to complain about. The sun will return and temperatures will be mild through Tuesday.
Confidence is growing that a closed low out of the southwest will produce widespread rain on Wednesday. Fueled by the remnants of Tropical Storm Raymond, this will yield up to 0.50″ of rain most areas west of the Divide. A second system will swing through New Mexico on Thursday. There are a lot of question marks for this storm which heavily relies on the path of the first low pressure.
Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast
Cold front slides south tonight
