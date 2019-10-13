Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Balloon Fiesta is expected to end on a good note. Temperatures will be around 40 at Balloon Fiesta Park before sunrise with calm winds. Albuquerque has some incredibly comfortable weather ahead despite some moving parts in the atmosphere.

Monday will bring moderate rainfall exclusively to southern New Mexico. Rain will probably only go as far north as Ruidoso. The weekend forecast continues to tease a broad low digging into the Rockies. It’s still unclear whether the northern mountains will see their first decent snow or get nothing on Sunday.