Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

Temperatures on Tuesday will have time to climb before the cold front hits at night. It’ll be breezy before and after the cold front. Cold air will rush south and significantly reduce temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Any snowfall over a dusting should be above 7,000′ in the Sangre de Cristos.

There are strong signs that the weather will become more active in the Southwest during the second week of December. This active pattern could start as soon as Sunday. It could be more meaningful for Arizona than New Mexico. By Wednesday, we will have a better idea if any winter storms on the horizon.

