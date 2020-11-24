Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

Showers will continue along the Continental Divide tonight as a cold front moves east. Snow showers will be heavy in the San Juans. Snow showers will be heavier for the Sangres on Tuesday as the low spins through the northeast corner. Through all of this, accumulations will likely stay above 8,000′. Raton Pass is expected to get at least a dusting.

Increasing pressure brings calm weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front swiftly arrives and should drag moisture south enough for metro rain. A switchover to snow is possible in Albuquerque, but it probably won’t stick. The timing with this system will be important for snow accumulations.