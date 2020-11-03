Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

Warm weather continues

We will be smoothing sailing into Friday with a subtle warming trend. A few record highs will be broken in Eastern New Mexico. We’ll lose some snowpack in the northern mountains with temperatures barely dipping below freezing at night.

Fortunately, high terrain snow is in the forecast Saturday night. Strong winds will join the cold front producing scattered showers in Western New Mexico. Lowland showers will be less than 0.10″. A couple of thunderstorms might be in the mix. Sunday will clear the state out except for continued flurries over the highest peaks. A stronger push of cold air on Monday should produce additional mountain snow.

