Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

Gulf moisture will swing back into eastern New Mexico starting tomorrow. The line of showers will turn into severe storms in Texas. A few strong thunderstorms may be possible near the Texas border.

The upper level low will split and shoot a secondary low into the state on Wednesday. The mountains will get far more precipitation than the valleys except southeast. Strong to severe thunderstorms could form in the southeast counties. Strong winds and cold air follows the front into Thursday. Snow showers in the mountains will wrap up around noon. Mountain snow will continue through the weekend.