Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cold front reaches Albuquerque around 10 p.m. and will deliver a quick dusting for the foothills and inch for Sandia Peak. The northern mountains will get up to 6″ through the next two days. Between Taos and Santa Fe, there is a potential for 1-3″. Raton Pass will be a tough spot to drive through Tuesday morning. Light snow will slide south throughout Tuesday adding accumulations to sections of I-25 & I-40. By the evening, a band of heavy snow will set up in the far southeast corner of the state. The band may drift as far north as Roswell. However, there’s a lot of room for error. Roswell could get nothing or 2″ of snow. Carlsbad’s range is 1-6″.

The last snow showers across the Sacramentos will fade by Wednesday afternoon. It’ll be another unseasonably cold day. Temperatures will bounce back by Friday and carry into a mild weekend.