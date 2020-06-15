Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NATIONAL (CBS NEWSPATH) - With many families spending more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics is concerned there will be an increase in child drownings. The AAP is cautioning families to have many layers of protection in place to keep kids safe around water. “We've already seen reports of increased drowning rates in some of the southern states,” says Dr. Ben Hoffman, the chair of AAP’s council on injury, violence and poison prevention.

Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages one to four, and it's also one of the top causes of death for teens. Almost 70% of drownings in younger kids occur in pools when it's not swim time. “Whether it's an inground pool or an above-ground pool, a four-sided fence with a locking gate is the most effective thing we know that can decrease the risk of death by about 50%,” Dr. Hoffman says.