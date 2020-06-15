Southwest moisture isn’t flowing as effectively today up the Rio Grande Valley. While we expect plenty of mountain showers, rain is looking less likely for lowlands in Central New Mexico. Thunderstorms off the Sangres will push into the I-25 corridor. The drying trend continues Tuesday. Dew points will be lacking and so will wet thunderstorms.
The channel of moisture positions over Southeast New Mexico on Wednesday. It’ll be dry in other areas. A backdoor front should spark some showers on the eastern slopes Thursday. A surface low will develop in Eastern Colorado afterwards. The breeze will kick up on Friday, but showers will likely stay just outside of the state line. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer for the weekend.
Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
Mountain storms & showers
