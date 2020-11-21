Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

Unseasonably high moisture will be able to deliver high terrain snow through the weekend. Temperatures will cool significantly on Sunday as a front invades the state. Sunday morning will include widespread precipitation in Eastern New Mexico.

Monday will be the best chance to see rain in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Rain will switch over to snow by Tuesday morning in the northern mountains. A dusting of snow is possible at Raton Pass Tuesday morning, otherwise, driving impacts will be limited to the mountains.