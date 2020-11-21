Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

Video

Cooler, overcast by Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Unseasonably high moisture will be able to deliver high terrain snow through the weekend. Temperatures will cool significantly on Sunday as a front invades the state. Sunday morning will include widespread precipitation in Eastern New Mexico.

Monday will be the best chance to see rain in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Rain will switch over to snow by Tuesday morning in the northern mountains. A dusting of snow is possible at Raton Pass Tuesday morning, otherwise, driving impacts will be limited to the mountains.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss