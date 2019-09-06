Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

The weather pattern is going to finally going to ramp up, starting tomorrow. The pesky high pressure will finally bump into Texas giving Gulf moisture an opportunity to permeate through the state. Rain chances will be even higher on Sunday with a sharp cold front.

Temperatures will be noticeably better by Sunday due to the active weather pattern. As per usual, dry air will fill behind the exiting low pressure system. The forecast confidence dips once we get to Tuesday and Wednesday. Things could be slow or active depending on how much tropical moisture makes it to New Mexico.

