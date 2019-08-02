Connor’s Friday Evening Forecast

We are waiting patiently for a thunderstorm in Albuquerque. Eventually a gust front will trigger rain in the city. Any storms that develop this evening will dump off heavy rain. Flash flooding is a threat for any slow moving storms tonight and tomorrow.

Storms will be mainly scattered throughout central New Mexico on Saturday. Most locations at lower elevations will depend on gust fronts to initiate storms. Dry air will move throughout eastern New Mexico into Sunday. Storms will be hit or miss beyond Sunday for most of the state. Temperatures will be consistently above average which means more 90s for Albuquerque.