Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Record heat through the weekend

With high pressure inching closer to the central valley, thunderstorms will be hard to catch. Thunderstorms will come down the Sangres into the eastern plains tonight. Gap winds should pick up after dark. Storm coverage should be slightly bigger on Saturday.

Ultimately, rain chances will remain low until some extra Baja moisture finds a crease on Monday. By Friday, west winds will once again dry the state out. It appears that every high temperature this month will be at or above 90 degrees in Albuquerque.

