Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thunderstorms on the 4th

It looks like the best shot at rain in Albuquerque will be after dark. Vigorous storms in Eastern New Mexico will shoot a gust front through the gap valleys. This will trigger a few thunderstorms in the Rio Grande Valley.

Tomorrow will feature a bigger batch of thunderstorms. The gust front tonight should help boost morning dew points in the Rio Grande Valley. This will increase the odds of metro rain. Thunderstorms will be possible through midnight. If we get rain in Albuquerque, it shouldn’t last long. You can expect it to be breezy for the entire evening.

