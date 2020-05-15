Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Strong to severe thunderstorms will roll through Colfax and Union Counties tonight. The front will stall over the northeast on Saturday giving same area routine thunderstorms. The cold front will push westward on Sunday. Gap winds will spike Sunday morning and moisture will be resupplied in the plains.

Monday will transition to an early season ridge and increase temperatures. Subtropical moisture finds its way here on Tuesday. Precipitation looks to be primarily in the mountains. This could change if there is more moisture available. Wednesday will be cooler.