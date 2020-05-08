Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire weather will remain elevated across New Mexico today. The only red flag warning is in the San Luis Valley. Temperatures will be relatively cool overnight.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 80s on Saturday. Moisture will spread across the state by Sunday giving everyone a shot at thunderstorms. Mountains will be highly favored for precipitation over valleys. Moisture will shift east on Monday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will form along an incoming cold front in Northeast New Mexico. Dry, southwest winds will bring us back to a familiar pattern on Tuesday.