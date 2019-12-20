Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

The first two days of winter will be beautiful in New Mexico with above average temperatures. High pressure will keep the clouds away until Sunday night. The rain will hold off until Tuesday.

We are five days away from the Christmas Eve storm, and we still have low certainty on precipitation totals. The timing looks likely for showers to start Tuesday afternoon and wrap up by Wednesday morning. Snow levels should drop enough to give Santa Fe and the northeast Heights at least a dusting by Christmas morning.