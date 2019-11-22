Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Patchy fog is possible for some valleys tomorrow with a considerable decrease in temperatures and increasing pressure. Skies will be mostly clear for the weekend paired with average temperatures.

A cold front will hit Tuesday night bringing minimal snow accumulations to the northern mountains. This is a perfect example of being on the “windy” side of a storm. Winds east on I-40 will be breezy on Tuesday and even stronger for Wednesday’s storm. Widespread precipitation is coming on Wednesday from a subtropical system. The biggest question mark is how cold will it get Tuesday night. As of now, temperatures will be cold enough for a large chunk of northeastern New Mexico to see snow. Albuquerque will get mixed precipitation before switching over to rain in the afternoon. Thanksgiving will be much slower before another storm out of the west hits on Friday.