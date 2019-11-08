Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

There should be enough moisture for another round of dense fog in southeast New Mexico tonight. It’ll be clear elsewhere. A weak high pressure forms over the Rockies this weekend and gives us a warming trend.

The cold front will affect temperatures in northeast New Mexico on Sunday night. The front sweeps through the rest of the state on Monday. There won’t be much moisture to play with, so precipitation looks reserved for the eastern slopes of the central mountain chain. The maximum snowfall will be two inches in the Sacramento Mountains. It’ll be spotty, but we’ll see some mixed precipitation in the southeast plains.