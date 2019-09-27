Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

An unseasonably strong trough will dive into the Rockies on Monday. While Montana gets blasted with a winter storm we will have above average temperatures everyday. The impacts from this new pattern will be stiff weekend winds and active weather in southeast New Mexico.

Scattered storms, some severe, will occur in southeast New Mexico through Sunday. Early next week has the potential to create widespread, heavy, and long-lasting showers for, you guessed it, southeast New Mexico. Albuquerque will be too far away from the moisture plume for rain this week. I put us down for a slight chance today and Thursday.