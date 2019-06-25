Commission aims to help New Mexicans involved in civil cases find lawyers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group wants to make sure everyone involved in a civil case has a lawyer.

The New Mexico Commission on Access to Justice launched its “Justice for All” initiative Tuesday. It says only 20 percent of New Mexicans with civil cases, like foreclosure or child custody cases, are finding lawyers. They claim it’s causing a backup in the court system.

“It’s also a significant drain on the legal system because having litigants representing themselves before the judges here in the district court takes three to four as much time,” New Mexico Supreme Court Associate Justice Shannon Bacon said.

If you’re looking for a civil case lawyer, the commission suggests resources like the Supreme Court website and self-help centers at metro and district courts.