Classes still on hold at NMHU following malware attack

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Classes have yet to resume after a hack at New Mexico Highlands University.

“We had hoped to obviously be in session, but diving a little deeper into the situation here, the damage to some of our technology and infrastructure, I decided to just not do that,” NMHU President Sam Minner said.

Classes were supposed to resume Tuesday, but officials decided to wait until Monday to make sure all the issues were resolved. The IT department became aware of the malware attack last week.

The university says information on some computers was compromised, but student and employee records were not compromised.