City of Belen opens new veterans memorial

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Belen is celebrating its new veterans memorial.

Saturday, dozens of people attended the ribbon cutting at Belen Eagle Park. Officials say it gives the state another space that will forever recognize the service of veterans in the area.

They say it was a long time coming.

“We need something here where you don’t forget all the sacrifice and everything that happened throughout the wars, throughout the area. So because of that, we wanted to monument something to the citizens of Belen, Valencia County, and New Mexico,” said Belen City Councilor Frank Ortega.

The project took four years, costing about $370,000.