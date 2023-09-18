ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque acquired 145 acres of property that will become part of the Manzano/Four Hills Open Space.

The land, known as the Diamond Rock Property, will be used for public recreation, education and to preserve wildlife habitats. The new acquisition will connect the Four Hills Open Space to the Tijeras Arroyo Bio-Zone. The city is considering multiple projects in the area including a new open space center which will include an ADA trail.

The Open Space Division is working to design a trailhead and public parking at the Route 66 open space, which will include equestrian parking, an accessible hilltop trail, interpretive signage, shade structures, and other amenities

“This is another jewel in the crown of one of the country’s best open space systems. Really Open Space is a defining feature of our city,” said City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon.

The city will host a public meeting at the site to get input on the site plan on Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m. To learn more, click here.