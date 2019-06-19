Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A quiet and warm start to the day with morning temps in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will climb well into the 80s, 90s and low 100s – near to just above average for most locales. Dry westerly flow will give way to a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions (west/northwest 15-20mph). Isolated storms are possible in the far northeast, however, storms will be limited in coverage and intensity. We’ll see a lot more sunshine than storms!

THURSDAY: Even warmer! High pressure continuing to dominate will make for a dry, sunny and HOT day across NM. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid-90s in the ABQ-metro — likely to be the warmest day of the year thus far! Dry conditions will stretch statewide with sunshine overhead.

FRIDAY: Afternoon temperatures will continue to stay above seasonal normals with widespread 80s, 90s and low 100s — Albuquerque: 92° Mostly sunny skies will stretch over the area and breezy conditions (10-20mph) will return for the afternoon/evening. No mentionable storm chances.

Summer solstice: Friday (June 21st) at 9:54AM