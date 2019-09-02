Christopher’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY MORNING: Dry air will continue to work its way into New Mexico on the eastern side of the high that is to our west. This will keep most of NM dry this afternoon. The only storm chances will remain confined to the northern & western high terrain. Any storm that develops will move slowly–thus, brief heavy rain is possible. Temps will climb above average yet again–80s & 90s.

TUESDAY: Dry air sticks around on Tuesday with storm chances again limited to the higher terrain of western & northern NM. High temps will climb into the 80s & 90s.